Premier League: Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana undergoes ACL reconstruction surgery

The defender will begin his recovery and work with the club’s medical department at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase, the Premier League club confirmed.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 20:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Wesley Fofana will not travel with Chelsea for pre-season before the Premier League begins.
Wesley Fofana will not travel with Chelsea for pre-season before the Premier League begins. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Wesley Fofana will not travel with Chelsea for pre-season before the Premier League begins. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has broken his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and will not travel for the pre-season friendly, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

“Defender Wesley Fofana has undergone anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery. The 22-year-old did not travel to America for the club’s pre-season tour due to specialist medical assessments, which unfortunately confirmed that an operation would be required,” the club said in a statement.

“Wesley will now begin his recovery and work with the club’s medical department at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase.”

Fofana joined the Blues in August last year from Leicester City for a reported fee of £70 million ($81.3m) plus bonuses. He has made 20 appearances for the Premier League club since, scoring twice in the process.

ALSO READ: Chelsea signs Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos

The Blues had a forgettable Premier League campaign last year, with three managers, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard (interim) in a single season and finished 12th in the table.

With 44 points, they finished the season with their lowest points tally (44) since 1987-88 when they were relegated to the second tier (42) and it was also their lowest league finish since 1993-94 (14th).

More to follow.

