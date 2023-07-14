MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Wolves fines for fans’ homophobic chanting

Wolves condemned the chanting in a post-match statement but must take further steps to prevent similar future incidents as part of an action plan ordered by the commission.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 17:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Representative Image: Wolves acknowledged the homophobic nature of its supporters’ chants on two separate occasions in the second half of the April 8 game at Molineux.
Representative Image: Wolves acknowledged the homophobic nature of its supporters’ chants on two separate occasions in the second half of the April 8 game at Molineux. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Representative Image: Wolves acknowledged the homophobic nature of its supporters’ chants on two separate occasions in the second half of the April 8 game at Molineux. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Wolverhampton was fined 100,000 pounds (USD 131,000) on Friday and told to implement an action plan following discriminatory chanting by its fans during a Premier League match against Chelsea in April.

The sanctions were imposed by an independent regulatory commission set up by the Football Association after Wolves acknowledged the homophobic nature of its supporters’ chants on two separate occasions in the second half of the April 8 game at Molineux.

ALSO READ: West Ham can’t plan anything, says coach Moyes

“They failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters — and anyone purporting to be their supporters or followers — conduct themselves in an orderly fashion,” the FA said, “and do not use words or otherwise behave in a way which is improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting with either express or implied reference to sexual orientation.”

Wolves condemned the chanting in a post-match statement but must take further steps to prevent similar future incidents as part of an action plan ordered by the commission.

