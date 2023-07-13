Welcome to The Full Time Show, Sportstar’s football podcast where we discuss the latest developments from Indian and world football.

Join Neeladri Bhattacharjee, Anish Pathiyil and Aashin Prasad in this episode.

Here’s what the trio discuss in this episode:

India’s gains from the SAFF Championship and Intercontinental Cup campaigns

Is a winning combination finally falling into place for the men’s football team?

What combination will Igor Stimac take to the Asian Games?

David de Gea’s exit from Manchester United - a recap of the Spaniard’s time at Old Trafford