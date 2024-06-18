  • August 18, Sunday: Chelsea v Manchester City - 4.30pm
  • August 24, Saturday: Wolves v Chelsea - 3pm
  • August 41, Saturday: Chelsea v Crystal Palace - 3pm
  • September 14, Saturday: Bournemouth v Chelsea - 3pm
  • Septmber 21, Saturday: West Ham United v Chelsea - 3pm
  • September 28, Saturday: Chelsea v Brighton - 3pm
  • October 5, Saturday: Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - 3pm
  • October 19, Saturday: Liverpool v Chelsea - 3pm
  • October 26, Saturday: Chelsea v Newcastle United - 3pm
  • November 2, Saturday: Manchester United v Chelsea - 3pm
  • November 9, Saturday: Chelsea v Arsenal - 3pm
  • November 23, Saturday: Leicester City v Chelsea - 3pm
  • November 30, Saturday: Chelsea v Aston Villa - 3pm
  • December 4, Wednesday: Southampton v Chelsea - 7.45pm
  • December 7, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - 3pm
  • December 14, Saturday: Chelsea v Brentford - 3pm
  • December 21, Saturday: Everton v Chelsea - 3pm
  • Boxing Day (December 26): Chelsea v Fulham - 3pm
  • December 29, Sunday: Ipswich Town v Chelsea - 3pm
  • January 4, Saturday: Crystal Palace v Chelsea - 3pm
  • January 15, Wednesday: Chelsea v Bournemouth - 7.45pm
  • January 18, Saturday: Chelsea v Wolves - 3pm
  • January 25, Saturday: Manchester City v Chelsea - 3pm
  • February 1, Saturday: Chelsea v West Ham United - 3pm
  • February 15, Saturday: Brighton v Chelsea - 3pm
  • February 26, Saturday: Aston Villa v Chelsea - 3pm
  • February 26, Wednesday: Chelsea v Southampton - 7.45pm
  • March 8, Saturday: Chelsea v Leicester City - 3pm
  • March 15, Saturday: Arsenal v Chelsea - 3pm
  • April 2, Wednesday: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - 7.45pm
  • April 5, Saturday: Brentford v Chelsea - 3pm
  • April 12, Saturday: Chelsea v Ipswich Town - 3pm
  • April 19, Saturday: Fulham v Chelsea - 3pm
  • April 26, Saturday: Chelsea v Everton - 3pm
  • May 3, Saturday: Chelsea v Liverpool - 3pm
  • May 10, Saturday: Newcastle United v Chelsea - 3pm
  • May 18, Sunday: Chelsea v Manchester United - 3pm
  • May 25, Sunday: Nottingham Forest v Chelsea - 4pm