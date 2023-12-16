MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea labours to 2-0 win over struggling Sheffield United

Late goals from Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson sealed the third home win for Chelsea in the season.

Published : Dec 16, 2023 23:22 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson and Moises Caicedo celebrate after the match.
Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson and Moises Caicedo celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson and Moises Caicedo celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chelsea scored twice in seven second-half minutes through Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson to claim a laboured 2-0 win over the Premier League’s bottom club Sheffield United on Saturday.

Palmer unlocked a determined visiting defence when he poked the ball home from six metres after a one-two with Raheem Sterling in the 54th minute.

Palmer then turned provider in the 61st when Sheffield keeper Wes Foderingham could only parry the ball to the midfielder after a goalmouth melee, and he fed Jackson who was unmarked at the far post to turn the ball home.

Chelsea’s third home league win of the season sent Mauricio Pochettino’s side up to 10th place above London neighbours Fulham and Brentford. Sheffield, under newly-returned coach Chris Wilder, remained rooted to the foot of the table.

Related stories

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Sheffield United /

Nicolas Jackson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea labours to 2-0 win over struggling Sheffield United
    Reuters
  2. Tom Lockyer collapses, Luton Town vs Bournemouth Premier League match suspended
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24 points table: Mumbai City, East Bengal play goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian men’s hockey team goes down against Belgium in 5 Nations Tournament
    PTI
  5. Tottenham upsets Arsenal 1-0 in Women’s Super League
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Chelsea labours to 2-0 win over struggling Sheffield United
    Reuters
  2. Tom Lockyer collapses, Luton Town vs Bournemouth Premier League match suspended
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Tottenham beats Nottingham Forest to stay in top four
    AP
  4. Emery warns surging Villa to ignore title talk
    AFP
  5. Everton to stay at Goodison for 2024/25 season before move to new ground
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea labours to 2-0 win over struggling Sheffield United
    Reuters
  2. Tom Lockyer collapses, Luton Town vs Bournemouth Premier League match suspended
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24 points table: Mumbai City, East Bengal play goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian men’s hockey team goes down against Belgium in 5 Nations Tournament
    PTI
  5. Tottenham upsets Arsenal 1-0 in Women’s Super League
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment