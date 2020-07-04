EPL Premier League LIVE: Zouma, Giroud start for Chelsea vs Watford Follow the LIVE score and updates from the 2019/20 Premier League match between Chelsea and Watford at Stamford Bridge. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 04 July, 2020 23:46 IST Team Sportstar Last Updated: 04 July, 2020 23:46 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the Premier League game between Chelsea and Watford at the Stamford Bridge. Its a heavily changed line-ups for both the teams. Frank Lampard has run four changes brining in Kurt Zouma and James Reece in the defence for Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso while starting with Mason Mount in the midfield ahead of Mateo Kovacic. Upfront Olivier Giroud makes his eighth Premier League start of the season. Hornets coach Nigel Pearson went with Christian Kabasele and Adrian Mariappa in the back four in place of Craig Cathcart and Adam Masina. In the centre, Nathaniel Chalobah is favored ahead of Roberto Pereyra. Line-ups: Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa; Reece, Zouma, Christesen, Azpilicueta; Kante, Barkley, Mount; Willian, Giroud, Pulisic.Watford (4-2-3-1): Foster; Femenia, Dawson, Kabasele, Mariappa; Chalobah, Capoue; Hughes, Doucoure, Sarr; Deeney.Form Guide: Chelsea - DWWWL, Watford - WLDLLWhat's at stake: Manchester United stunning 5-2 victory over Bournemouth earlier in the day saw the Red Devils move to fourth in the Premier League. Chelsea must beat Watford today in order to snatch back the place from United and keep pace with Leicester City. A win for Watford would take it further away from the relegation zone to 16th. A draw would keep both the teams static in their current position.Hotstar will be live streaming the Premier League match Chelsea from 12.30 am (IST) on Sunday.