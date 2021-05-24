Club legend's son delivers Manchester City with Premier League trophy

As Manchester City won its third title in four years, Premier League title on Sunday was brought out to the podium by Dr Jon Bell, son of former club legend Colin, who passed away earlier this year.

Former England and City midfielder Bell, widely regarded as one of the club’s finest players, died aged 74 following a short illness in January.

Jon, a Consultant Radiologist at the Christie Hospital in Manchester, described it as 'a very special day to remember Dad' on his social media page on Twitter.

READ | Who will challenge for Man City's Premier League crown next season?

A classy but also tireless midfield player, Bell was part of City’s 1967-68 First Division title-winning team and scored 152 goals in 492 games for the Manchester club between 1966 and 1979. He also won the FA Cup, League Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup at City during the club’s most successful period until their recent title successes.

A huge favourite with City fans, Bell was nicknamed Nijinsky after the thoroughbred race horse in a tribute to his stamina.

The West Stand at City’s Etihad Stadium is named after Bell, who later worked with the club’s youth teams and also served as a club ambassador.