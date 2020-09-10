Football EPL EPL Chelsea striker Batshuayi returns to Crystal Palace on loan The 26-year-old returns to Selhurst Park, where he scored six goals in 13 appearances during a previous loan spell in the second half of the 2018-19 season. Reuters 10 September, 2020 22:58 IST Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi has joined Crystal Palace on loan. - Getty Images Reuters 10 September, 2020 22:58 IST Crystal Palace has signed Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday.The 26-year-old returns to Selhurst Park, where he scored six goals in 13 appearances during a previous loan spell in the second half of the 2018-19 season.“He made a great impact at the club in his previous loan spell... displaying a goal scoring threat we very much needed at that time and we're confident he will produce again,” Palace manager Roy Hodgson said in a statement.Palace, which finished 14th last season after scoring only 31 league goals, has also bolstered its attacking options by bringing in Eberechi Eze from Championship side Queens Park Rangers. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos