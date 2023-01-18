Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, Premier League: When, where to watch, prediction, live streaming info

18 January, 2023 15:00 IST
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford celebrate after the match.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed new signing Wout Weghorst is available to boost the side’s attacking options.

Match Preview

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag suggested Anthony Martial is doubtful to feature in Wednesday’s Premier League game at Crystal Palace due to fitness concerns, but new signing Wout Weghorst is available to boost the side’s attacking options.

Martial started as the lone striker in United’s 2-1 win over rival City, but the France international was taken off at halftime after appearing to have hurt his hip.

“I hoped to avoid that he was getting injured but he was complaining (sic),” Ten Hag said. “That’s why he also didn’t train in the week and was a question mark (for the derby).

“We decided, and he decided as well, to start. He begged to start... But I needed to re-evaluate at halftime as you saw he was not capable to go 100 percent and this is what you need.”

Asked if Weghorst could be involved in Wednesday’s game after joining United on loan from Burnley, Ten Hag said: “I have to think about that.

“Of course, I know a lot about Palace... but the total plan I don’t have now. I didn’t construct it until now. So from this point on we can construct the plan and prepare the team in the right way.”

United is fourth in the league standings on 38 points after 18 games, behind Newcastle United on goal difference, though Eddie Howe’s side have played a game more. City is second with 39 points, while Arsenal leads with 47.

Ten Hag, whose side has won its last five league games, said the team has to consistently deliver results.

“The players have to get in the right rhythm from a physical point of view and also mentally be ready for the next game,” he added.

-Reuters

Head-to-head record

Matches: 63

Crystal Palace: 10

Draws: 12

Manchester United: 39

Crystal Palace vs Crystal Palace Predicted XI
Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita(GK); Clyne, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Olise, Mateta, Zaha
Manchester United predicted XI: De Gea(GK); Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Casemiro; Antony, Eriksen, Fernandes; Rashford
When and where will the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United kick-off?
The Crystal Palace vs Manchester United match will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST, January 18 at the Selhurst Park Stadium.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United match in India?
The live telecast of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will be available on Star Sports in India.
Where to watch the live stream of Crystal Palace vs Manchester United match in India?
The live stream of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will be available on the Disney+Hotstar in India.

