Manchester United will look to continue its quest for silverware under Erik ten Hag as it beat Charlton Athletic in the quarterfinal of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman became the manager quickest to 20 wins at the club, with the Premier League side on a seven-match unbeaten run. The cherry on the cake was a derby win against arch rival Manchester City at home.

“I said before we have to reach the semi-finals and we did the job. We had to finish the game early on but, in the end, the objective was getting to the semi-final so compliments to the team. The only thing I’m not happy with is we had to finish the game early on, finish the scoring chances or take an extra pass,” manager Ten Hag said after the quarterfinal success.

Who did Manchester United beat in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal?

Manchester United beat Charlton Athletic at home in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal. Antony started the scoring with a left-footed stunner, while super-sub Rashford scored two quickfire goals to win the match 3-0 at home.

Who will Man United play in the Carabao Cup semifinal?

Manchester United will play Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semifinal on January 26, 2023.

Nottingham Forest stunned Wolverhampton Wanderers with a 4-3 win on penalties to qualify for the last four in the League Cup.

Is the Carabao Cup semifinal 2 legs?

Yes. The Carabao Cup semifinal is played in a two-leg format, with the teams playing a home and away match each to determine the winner. Man United will travel to Nottingham Forest on January 26 and will host the Tricky Trees at Old Trafford on February 2, 2023.

Do away goals count double in carabao Cup semi final?

No. The English Football League (EFL) removed the away goal rule for the Carabao Cup in the 2018-19 season. In case of a draw after home and away games, the matches go into penalties.