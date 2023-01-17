Premier League

Weghorst available, Martial doubtful for Palace trip: Erik ten Hag

Asked if Weghorst could be involved in Wednesday's game after joining United on loan from Burnley, Ten Hag said: "I have to think about that."

Reuters
17 January, 2023 20:30 IST
New signing Wout Weghorst will be available for Manchester United’s trip to Crystal Palace.

New signing Wout Weghorst will be available for Manchester United's trip to Crystal Palace.

Asked if Weghorst could be involved in Wednesday’s game after joining United on loan from Burnley, Ten Hag said: “I have to think about that.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag suggested Anthony Martial is doubtful to feature in Wednesday’s Premier League game at Crystal Palace due to fitness concerns, but new signing Wout Weghorst is available to boost the side’s attacking options.

Martial started as the lone striker in United’s 2-1 win over rival City, but the France international was taken off at halftime after appearing to have hurt his hip.

“I hoped to avoid that he was getting injured but he was complaining (sic),” Ten Hag said. “That’s why he also didn’t train in the week and was a question mark (for the derby).

“We decided, and he decided as well, to start. He begged to start... But I needed to re-evaluate at halftime as you saw he was not capable to go 100 percent and this is what you need.”

Spain referees ask for semi-automated offside technology after VAR mistake in La Liga

Asked if Weghorst could be involved in Wednesday’s game after joining United on loan from Burnley, Ten Hag said: “I have to think about that.

“Of course, I know a lot about Palace... but the total plan I don’t have now. I didn’t construct it until now. So from this point on we can construct the plan and prepare the team in the right way.”

United is fourth in the league standings on 38 points after 18 games, behind Newcastle United on goal difference, though Eddie Howe’s side have played a game more. City is second with 39 points, while Arsenal leads with 47.

Ten Hag, whose side has won its last five league games, said the team has to consistently deliver results.

“The players have to get in the right rhythm from a physical point of view and also mentally be ready for the next game,” he added.

