La-Liga

Spain referees ask for semi-automated offside technology after VAR mistake in La Liga

The referee’s technical committee made the request to the Spanish league in a statement released on Tuesday by the Spanish football federation.

AP
MADRID 17 January, 2023 20:17 IST
MADRID 17 January, 2023 20:17 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The move came after the Video Assistant Referee failed to spot an Elche player was clearly in an offside position in the buildup to Elche’s 81st-minute equalizer at Cádiz on Monday.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The move came after the Video Assistant Referee failed to spot an Elche player was clearly in an offside position in the buildup to Elche’s 81st-minute equalizer at Cádiz on Monday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The referee’s technical committee made the request to the Spanish league in a statement released on Tuesday by the Spanish football federation.

Spanish referees are calling for VAR to be boosted by semi-automated offside technology after a video-review mistake in a league match between Cádiz and Elche.

The referee’s technical committee made the request to the Spanish league in a statement released on Tuesday by the Spanish football federation. The move came after the Video Assistant Referee failed to spot an Elche player was clearly in an offside position in the buildup to Elche’s 81st-minute equalizer at Cádiz on Monday.

Also Read
World Cup 2022: What is Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT), set to be used in Qatar WC?

The 1-1 draw could prove to be significant with both clubs in the relegation zone.

Cádiz coach Sergio González said referee Carlos del Cerro Grande talked to him after the game and apologized for the mistake.

Cádiz president Manuel Vizcaíno told Radio Marca on Tuesday that the apology did little for his club.

“It was hard to sleep last night,” he said. “There is nothing that can be done for my club now, I just hope it doesn’t happen to someone else.”

The semi-automated offside technology was used by the Spanish federation in the Spanish Super Cup tournament that Barcelona won on Sunday in a final against Real Madrid.

The Spanish league was also expected to issue a statement on Tuesday.

Read more stories on La-Liga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Xavi Hernandez - top quotes on the legendary Barcelona midfielder

Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant

Joan Laporta says he wants Xavi as Barcelona coach during his presidency

Slide shows

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 players who have played for both clubs

El Clasico: Top 5 encounters between arch-rivals

Zidane touches down in Mumbai

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us