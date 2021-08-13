No miracle needed this time, says Norwich boss Farke

The self-sustaining financial model remains the same for Norwich City but this time manager Daniel Farke says his side will not need a miracle to stay in the Premier League.

When Farke got the Norfolk club promoted to the top flight in 2019, it pointedly refused to break the bank to try and compete at the highest level and, predictably, was relegated.

There was no knee jerk reaction, however, and Farke was allowed to use some of the Premier League payments to build another successful promotion campaign.

Just as they did in 2019, the Canaries face Liverpool in their opening match and while that is a daunting task, Farke believes his squad is much better equipped to make a mark.

While playmaker Emiliano Buendia has been sold to Aston Villa, Norwich looks to have made some astute signings, notably that of Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on loan for Chelsea.

"I get the feeling we are much better prepared than we were two years ago," German Farke, who has been in charge at Carrow Road since 2017, told in his pre-match news conference.

"Two years ago we needed the Premier League money to play for our sins in the past. Last time we only had one player who had Premier League experience in Alex Tettey."

"Now we are still the only self-funding club at this level so we are still the underdog, but this time we don't need a miracle we need a bit of luck with injuries and hard work."

Norwich finished rock bottom two seasons ago although its style of football did catch the eye, even if it only earned the club 21 points. With the club again working well within its means, it would be tempting for the team to just take survival.

But Farke believes it can aim higher.

"I wouldn't take 17th if you offered it me now. I want the maximum from our abilities. I want to go into each and every game as the best Norwich City side we can be and then we will see the outcome," Farke said.

Norwich added to its squad this week with the arrival of Greek winger Christos Tzolis from PAOK Salonika.

"I am always careful to be praising young players too much, but he is a player with a lot of potential and we are delighted to have bring him in and work with him," Farke said.