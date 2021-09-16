EPL Preview: Chelsea title credentials face testing fortnight; Man United faces tricky West Ham

Chelsea's status as genuine Premier League title contender will be tested with Sunday's trip to London rival Tottenham Hotspur before it faces the ultimate challenge against champion Manchester City next week.

While Chelsea starts as the favourite on Sunday, Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo will also learn a great deal about just how well equipped his team is for this campaign from the clash with Thomas Tuchel's European champion.

The following week, Spurs has a North London derby with Arsenal and a promising start to the season could quickly be forgotten if those two matches ended in defeats.

Chelsea is one of four teams at the top of the table which is unbeaten and has 10 points from three wins and a draw earned away to Liverpool when it played the second half with 10 men.

Spurs is in the trio of clubs just a point behind having won its opening three games, including an impressive victory over Manchester City, but its 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace last weekend has somewhat soured the early-season optimism.

Chelsea has not lost to Spurs in the Premier League since a 3-1 defeat at Wembley Stadium in November 2018 and Tuchel's side are favourites with new signing Romelu Lukaku having made a strong start following his summer move from Inter Milan.

City and Liverpool will both expect to pick up three points on Saturday with Pep Guardiola's side at home to Southampton and Liverpool hosting Palace.

Manchester United's euphoric mood since the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo and his two-goal debut in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday was deflated by Tuesday's Champions League loss at Young Boys in Bern.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side face a tricky test on Sunday at the London Stadium against unbeaten West Ham United.

Arsenal got its first win of the season at home to Norwich City which eased the pressure a little on manager Mikel Arteta but they can ill-afford to slip up at struggling Burnley on Saturday.

The weekend's round of fixtures kicks off on Friday with two winless teams meeting as Newcastle hosts Leeds United at St James' Park.