Haaland, the Man City goal machine, chases records against United in Manchester Derby

Erling Haaland has established himself as an answer to Manchester City’s attacking problems this season, with 27 goals in 23 appearances for the Premier League club so far.

Despite this year’s World Cup break, his 21 goals are the most scored by a player before the turn of the year in a single Premier League season.

“Many times in the past seasons we played with an extra player in the middle but now we have an extra player closer to the goal. That means we have had to adjust but we are delighted with Erling [Haaland]...” Man City manager Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports after the FA Cup match win against Chelsea.

Haaland has been directly involved in 101 goals in 84 appearances across the Premier League and German Bundesliga (83 goals, 18 assists).

The striker, with a gigantic frame of 194 cm is both an aerial threat and a vicious striker and has already broken a string of records in the Premier League and the Champions League.

What records has Halaand broken with Manchester City so far?

Haaland is the first Manchester City player to score in seven consecutive home games in all competitions since Sergio Agüero in February 2018.

In five appearances this season, Haaland has scored as many Premier League goals at the Etihad as the entire Manchester City squad during the 2006-07 campaign (10).

Haaland is the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick in three consecutive home games in the competition.

Also Read Marcus Rashford’s hot streak fuels Manchester United revival

He is the first Manchester City player to score a hat-trick versus Manchester United since Francis Lee in December 1970, and third overall (also Horace Barnes in Oct 1921).

Haaland broke Coventry City forward Mick Quinn’s record of most Premier League goals seven games after the goal against Wolves. He now has 11 goals in seven matches.

Erling Haaland has become the first player in Premier League history to score in each of his first four away games in the competition.

Haaland is the youngest player to score for and against the same team in the Champions League.

Haaland is the first Manchester City player to score on both his Premier League debut and UEFA Champions League debut for the club.

Haaland is the fourth player in UEFA Champions League history to score in his first appearance for three different teams (Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and Man City), after Fernando Morientes, Javier Saviola and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Only 31 players in Champions League history have scored more goals than Erling Haaland, who is playing his 20th game in the competition.

According to Opta, only former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has scored more goals in a single month in the Premier League, with 10 goals in December 2013.

Erling Haaland has 27 goals this season so far and 12 more from here will enlist him on another individual record for Man City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haaland created a record in Manchester City’s drubbing of United, by becoming the first player to score a hattrick in the Manchester derby since 1970.

Haaland is the third player to score in each of his first three UEFA Champions League appearances for an English club after Marouane Chamakh for Arsenal and Ferran Torres for Man City.

Haaland has more Premier League goals (21) this season than Cristiano Ronaldo in all competitions last season at Manchester United.

What are the records Haaland can break this season?

Most goals by a player in one season of the Premier League are by Andy Cole (Manchester United) and Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers) in the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons, respectively, with each scoring 34 goals.

Haaland will need to score 14 goals in 11 matches to break that record.

In a 38-game season, the record for most goals in a season is held by Mohammed Salah, with 32 goals. The Norwegian will need a goal per game to level that record and one more to have it to his name.

Tommy Johnson of Man City holds the record for most goals for the club in a season (in all competitions) at 38 goals in the 1928-29 season. Haaland has 27 goals this season so far and 12 more from here will enlist him on another individual record for Man City.

Also Read Can Weghorst play in the Manchester derby after signing for Man United?

Haaland has 28 goals in 23 matches of the UEFA Champions League. Ruud Van Nistelrooy holds the record for the fewest appearances to 30 goals (34) and 35 goals (42).

If Haaland scores another seven goals he would break or equal those marks too.

Sergio Aguero holds the record for the most goals scored for Manchester City in a single match, bagging five goals against Newcastle United in the 2015-16 season.

Haaland had scored three the last time he played in the Manchester derby and will look to break that record in the derby tomorrow.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City will look to return to winning ways after slumping to a shock defeat to Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal. Haaland will be one of the most important pivots of attack in that clash.

Man United, on the other hand, will expect to continue its winning run, coming into the game with a six-game winning run.