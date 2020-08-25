Football EPL EPL Maguire found guilty on four counts, handed suspended sentence Harry Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was found guilty of assault, swearing in public, and attempting to bribe a police officer. Reuters Athens 25 August, 2020 22:53 IST Harry Maguire was not present at the trial in Greece. - Getty Images Reuters Athens 25 August, 2020 22:53 IST Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was handed a suspended sentence by a Greek court on Tuesday after he was found guilty on four counts following a brawl on the island of Mykonos last Thursday, a source said.British media reported he had been found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after his arrest Mykonos.The 27-year-old England international, who was one of three people arrested on Thursday after an altercation with police., has denied any wrongdoing.He was detained for two days following the incident.Deliberations at the courthouse on the nearby island of Syros, where Maguire was represented by his lawyers, lasted more than seven hours. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos