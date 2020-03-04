Kane targets April return for Tottenham and England spot for Euro 2020

Harry Kane is confident he will be fit to represent England at Euro 2020 as he targets a return for Tottenham Hotspur in April.

England captain Kane has been sidelined since January 1 due to a hamstring tear that required surgery.

Having previously suggested it was unlikely the striker would return until May, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho last week confirmed he was back in training ahead of schedule.

Kane believes he could be on the pitch in just over a month and will be ready to lead his country at the European Championship.

"In my head, I am definitely at the Euros," Kane told ES Magazine.

"Unless something pretty drastic happens between now and then, I'll be there. I'm still not back training with the first team, but I'm working hard in the gym, I'm getting stronger all the time.

"We're talking a few more weeks, and I'll be playing again. I don't want to make a prediction for which game I might be back, but I am hoping somewhere between the start and the middle of April."