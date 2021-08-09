Kane quarantining in training complex, says manager Nuno Santo

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane reported back to the club and was isolating at its training complex while fulfilling quarantine requirements following his holiday in the Bahamas and Florida, manager Nuno Espirito Santo said on Sunday.

Kane, 28, did not show up for pre-season training last week but maintained he "never refused" to train amid reports that he was trying to force a move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

RELATED | Kane says 'never refused to train', to return to Spurs on Saturday

Nuno said that he has not yet spoken to the club's captain, who will train alone until Thursday in order to comply with protocols enforced to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections.

"Harry is with us. He has to quarantine. He is in The Lodge but he is training," Nuno said, referring to the luxury residential facility for players at the training complex.

"We expect to integrate Harry when he follows all the protocols that we have to apply.

"I will speak with Harry probably as soon as possible... we have a training session tomorrow and with social distancing hopefully I will speak with Harry."

Nuno made the comments following Tottenham's 1-0 pre-season friendly win over north London rivals Arsenal.

On Friday, City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that the club was still keen to sign the England captain after an initial offer reportedly worth 100 million pounds was turned down by the London club in June.

Tottenham, which finished seventh in the Premier League last season, will host City on August 15 in the opening game of its 2021-22 campaign.