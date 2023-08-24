Manchester City announces signing of winger Jeremy Doku

Premier League champion Manchester City announced the signing of Belgian forward Jeremy Doku from Ligue 1 side Rennes on Thursday.

The 21-year-old will sign a five-year deal with the Manchester club.

Although financial details were not disclosed, British media reported the fee to be around the region of 55 million pounds.

Doku becomes the third signing of the transfer window for City, who earlier brought in Croatian duo Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.

Doku has 14 senior caps to his name and has operated as a winger in both flanks during his time in the Belgian and the French leagues.

“This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally,” Doku said in a statement on the club website.

“Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family.”

“I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do. Working with Pep and his staff, and playing alongside these work-class players, will make me a much better player. I feel sure of that.”

“Watching City last season was amazing. To win the Treble is the hardest thing in football and they did it. You cannot imagine how exciting it is to be joining this team.”

“I cannot wait to get started. Hopefully I can make the fans happy.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain welcomed the arrival of the young Belgian.

“Jeremy is a very exciting young player and I’m so pleased he’s joining us. In terms of raw attributes, he has everything a winger needs. He has outstanding pace and he is exceptional in one-on-one situations.”

“I honestly believe working with Pep and the technical staff here at City will see him develop into a world-class attacking talent.”