MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea signs teenager Washington from Santos

The forward made his senior debut in April this year, after which, Santos renewed his contract until 2026. Washington has scored two goals in nine appearances in this season’s Serie A in Brazil.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 20:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Santos’ Deivid Washington in action.
File Photo: Santos’ Deivid Washington in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
infoIcon

File Photo: Santos’ Deivid Washington in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Chelsea has completed the signing of 18-year-old Brazilian forward Deivid Washington from Santos, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported the deal was worth 20 million euros (21.69 million USD), which includes performance-related add-ons, which would take Chelsea’s spend in the close season to over 400 million euros.

Also Read: Mudryk latest of mounting injury problems at Chelsea - Pochettino

Washington joined Santos in 2016 from Gremio and signed his first professional contract with the club as a 16-year-old in 2021.

The forward made his senior debut in April this year, after which, Santos renewed his contract until 2026. Washington has scored two goals in nine appearances in this season’s Serie A in Brazil.

He joins Angelo Gabriel in making the move from Santos to Chelsea, another 18-year-old who has since left on loan to Ligue 1 club Strasbourg.

Related stories

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Santos /

Deivid Washington

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal hopes for semifinal spot in clash against Gokulam Kerala FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chelsea signs teenager Washington from Santos
    Reuters
  3. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 2nd ODI Updates: Pakistan goes past 100 in big runchase
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, August 24
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Arabia to host Next Gen ATP Finals from 2023 to 2027
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chelsea signs teenager Washington from Santos
    Reuters
  2. Nike to sell women’s goalkeeper kits after England’s Earps supports campaign
    Reuters
  3. Laporte leaves Manchester City for Ronaldo’s Al Nassr
    Reuters
  4. Pulisic looking forward to playing at San Siro for AC Milan after dream debut
    AP
  5. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund’s Ryerson doubtful for mini-derby at Bochum
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal hopes for semifinal spot in clash against Gokulam Kerala FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chelsea signs teenager Washington from Santos
    Reuters
  3. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 2nd ODI Updates: Pakistan goes past 100 in big runchase
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, August 24
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Arabia to host Next Gen ATP Finals from 2023 to 2027
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment