Ancelotti rules out Real Madrid move for Mbappe in this window

When asked about France striker Mbappe, he told reporters: “No, I rule it out 100%. I think our squad is closed and our players are thinking about our season.”

Published : Aug 24, 2023 16:56 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked with a Real Madrid move in the summer.
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked with a Real Madrid move in the summer. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked with a Real Madrid move in the summer. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid has ruled out signing Kylian Mbappe before the transfer window closes next week, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Thursday as the Paris St Germain forward continues to be linked with the La Liga club.

Ancelotti added that Real is unlikely to do any more transfer business in the current window which closes on September 1.

When asked about France striker Mbappe, he told reporters: “No, I rule it out 100%. I think our squad is closed and our players are thinking about our season.”

The transfer window remains open in Saudi Arabia beyond September 1, which means clubs from the Gulf nation could still poach Europe’s best players, but the Real boss was not concerned.

Also Read: Real Madrid goes for its third straight win to start the Spanish league behind red-hot Bellingham

“Someone may change their mind, but I am not afraid of that,” he added ahead of Real’s La Liga game at Celta Vigo on Friday.

Midfielder Luka Modric did not start Real’s first two league games, leading to speculation that the Croatian is unhappy with the situation, something which Ancelotti denied.

“Luka has already defined his future. He has no problem, he will contribute,” Ancelotti said.

“It’s a special situation for everybody. For him, it’s strange not to play from the first minute, but he will contribute as always.”

Ancelotti also said new signing Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined on loan from Chelsea, will make his debut in goal in Real’s first home league game of the season.

Andriy Lunin was the keeper in the opening two wins of the campaign after Thibaut Courtois underwent surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
