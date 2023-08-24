Barcelona midfielder Pedri set to miss month with thigh injury

Barcelona midfielder Pedri Gonzalez is set to miss around a month with a thigh problem according to Spanish reports, with the club confirming his injury on Thursday.
While the club did not specify his expected absence time, Spanish media reported it will be around four weeks.
The 20-year-old Spain international missed much of the second half of last season with a hamstring injury, as Barcelona won La Liga.
Barcelona signed Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and Girona’s Oriol Romeu this summer in midfield, while Gavi and Frenkie de Jong are also available to help fill the gap.
