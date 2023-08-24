MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bernardo Silva extends contract at Manchester City

The 29-year-old Portugal midfielder extended his contract by one year through the 2025-26 season, City said in a statement.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 09:46 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Bernardo Silva of Manchester City in action during the preseason friendly match against Yokohama F.Marinos. 
Bernardo Silva of Manchester City in action during the preseason friendly match against Yokohama F.Marinos.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City in action during the preseason friendly match against Yokohama F.Marinos.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bernardo Silva signed a contract extension with Manchester City on Wednesday, ending speculation he would join Paris Saint-Germain this season.

The 29-year-old Portugal midfielder extended his contract by one year through the 2025-26 season, City said in a statement. He won five Premier League titles and in June a first Champions League title with City since joining in 2017 from Monaco.

Messi magic leads Miami past Cincinnati in penalties to reach U.S. Open Cup final

“I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here,” Silva said.

At Monaco, Silva was part of a team with Kylian Mbappe that won the French league title in 2017 and reached the Champions League semifinals. Mbappé also left that summer — for PSG.

Silva was widely speculated in the offseason to be returning to the French league and reuniting with Mbappe.

French daily Le Parisien reported Wednesday a planned Manchester-to-Paris deal broke down after City manager Pep Guardiola was unwilling to lose Silva when another playmaking winger Riyad Mahrez moved to the Saudi Arabian league.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bernardo Silva /

Manchester City /

Paris Saint-Germain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bernardo Silva extends contract at Manchester City
    AFP
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Eyes on Ram Baboo in 35km race walk final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Late winner gives Galatasaray edge in Champions League play-off
    AFP
  4. Messi magic leads Miami past Cincinnati in penalties to reach U.S. Open Cup final
    AP
  5. Watkins bags hat-trick, Aston Villa routs Hibernian in Conference League
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bernardo Silva extends contract at Manchester City
    AFP
  2. Late winner gives Galatasaray edge in Champions League play-off
    AFP
  3. Watkins bags hat-trick, Aston Villa routs Hibernian in Conference League
    AFP
  4. Messi magic leads Miami past Cincinnati in penalties to reach U.S. Open Cup final
    AP
  5. Inter Miami 3(5)-3(4) Cincinnati, US Open Cup Semifinal Highlights: Messi-led Maimi reaches final after winning penalty shootout
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bernardo Silva extends contract at Manchester City
    AFP
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Eyes on Ram Baboo in 35km race walk final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Late winner gives Galatasaray edge in Champions League play-off
    AFP
  4. Messi magic leads Miami past Cincinnati in penalties to reach U.S. Open Cup final
    AP
  5. Watkins bags hat-trick, Aston Villa routs Hibernian in Conference League
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment