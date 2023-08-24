MagazineBuy Print

Liverpool’s Salah targeted by Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad - reports

This is the second attempt by the club to sign the Egyptian after an effort earlier in the transfer window did not materialise.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 22:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on August 19, 2023 in Liverpool, England.
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on August 19, 2023 in Liverpool, England. | Photo Credit: GEORGE WOOD/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on August 19, 2023 in Liverpool, England. | Photo Credit: GEORGE WOOD/ Getty Images

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad are continuing its pursuit of Liverpool superstar Mohammed Salah, British media reported on Thursday.

The club has set its sights on the 31-year-old winger who signed a new three year contract last year with the Merseyside club.

ALSO READ: Laporte leaves Manchester City for Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Liverpool are understood to be not very keen on selling the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner.

This is the second attempt by the club to sign the Egyptian after an effort earlier in the transfer window did not materialise.

The Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on September 7 and last year champions will look to prize him out of Liverpool before the deadline.

Liverpool has already seen many high profile departures this summer, with Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho all moving to the Saudi League.

Al-Ittihad, which won the Saudi League last year, has already added Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante, Fabinho and Filipe Jota to its ranks.

Reports also indicate that the possible arrival of Salah could mean that Jota could be on his way out of the club from Jeddah.

Salah has won one Premier League title, UEFA Champions League title, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup each since signing for Liverpool in 2017.

Related Topics

Saudi Pro League /

Liverpool /

Mohamed Salah /

Al Ittihad /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24

