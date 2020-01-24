EPL

Klopp hails "unbelievable" Henderson after Liverpool victory

Jurgen Klopp praises his captain after Liverpool's 2-1 win at Wolves, where he scored the opening goal and assisted the winner.

24 January, 2020 10:07 IST

Jurgen Klopp
