Jurgen Klopp to miss Liverpool vs Chelsea due to suspected COVID-19 positive test

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will miss the side's Premier League meeting with Chelsea after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result, the club confirmed on Saturday.

Klopp is said to have reported mild symptoms ahead of the game and is sent to isolation.

The Reds' assistant manager will take over the duties at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Further tests of the playing squad revealed no more positive Tests, except the three positive players that were confirmed by Klopp on Friday.

Liverpool, however, confirmed that three backroom staff had also tested positive for the virus.

