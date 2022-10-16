Premier League

Premier League: Klopp shown red card for protest in Liverpool’s match against Man City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was sent off in his team’s match against Manchester City in the Premier League after aggressively protesting referee Anthony Taylor’s decision.

Team Sportstar
16 October, 2022 22:55 IST
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool shouts at linesman Gary Beswick during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on October 16, 2022, in Liverpool, England. | Photo Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was sent off in his team’s match against Manchester City in the Premier League for aggressively protesting assistant referee Gary Beswick’s decision.

With Liverpool clinging on to a 1-0 lead courtesy of a goal by Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian was pulled down by Man City’s Bernardo Silva right in front of the assistant referee who did not give a foul.

This infuriated Klopp and he went straight to assistant referee Beswick and protested the decision, making his displeasure known.

The next time the ball went out of play, Anthony Taylor went straight to the Liverpool manager and sent him off. Klopp went into the tunnel amidst a standing ovation from the Anfield faithful.

Liverpool held on the narrow lead and beat Manchester City 1-0 and climbed eighth in the table.

