Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was sent off in his team’s match against Manchester City in the Premier League for aggressively protesting assistant referee Gary Beswick’s decision.

With Liverpool clinging on to a 1-0 lead courtesy of a goal by Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian was pulled down by Man City’s Bernardo Silva right in front of the assistant referee who did not give a foul.

This infuriated Klopp and he went straight to assistant referee Beswick and protested the decision, making his displeasure known.

The next time the ball went out of play, Anthony Taylor went straight to the Liverpool manager and sent him off. Klopp went into the tunnel amidst a standing ovation from the Anfield faithful.

Liverpool held on the narrow lead and beat Manchester City 1-0 and climbed eighth in the table.