Premier League: Liverpool robbed of a penalty in thrilling 1-1 draw with Man City, says Klopp

Just before the final whistle, Liverpool was screaming for a penalty to no avail when Jeremy Doku challenged Alexis Mac Allister in the box, with his boot catching the Argentine in the chest.

Published : Mar 11, 2024 08:13 IST , LIVERPOOL - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday in Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday in Liverpool. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday in Liverpool. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gushed about Sunday’s breathless 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester City, calling it the best his squad has ever played against the reigning champion, he was adamant his team was robbed of a penalty.

Alexis Mac Allister fired home a second-half penalty as Liverpool claimed a point against City at Anfield that left Arsenal top of the table in the tight title race. Liverpool is second on goal difference, while City is third with a point separating the top three teams.

But just before the final whistle Liverpool was screaming for a penalty to no avail when Jeremy Doku challenged Mac Allister in the box, with his boot catching the Argentine in the chest.

“Hits him on the chest,” Klopp told reporters. “Does he touch the ball before? Yes. Does that make any difference, on any position on the pitch, if your leg is that high? You can kick the ball before, and after that the foot is here (Klopp points to his chest) and you go off.”

The officials disagreed and the VAR did not send the referee to have a second look after checking the decision.

READ | Liverpool draws 1-1 with Manchester City as Arsenal tops Premier League standings

“Why would the guy in the VAR studio think ‘Ah that’s not clear and obvious’? What must you have had for lunch if you think that’s not clear and obvious?”

The manager insisted, however, he was already over the controversial moment, even if it comes back to bite Liverpool in the league title race.

“I have to speak so often about it, and I really don’t care, I’m already over it, it’s absolutely fine. We’d love to get it, yeah, but nothing that I say -- at least I learned that -- will change that.

“So would have loved to have used one of the massive chances we created. (But) for us, the most important information is we are right there. So, we go the distance. Let’s see what we get for it, but the boys fought so hard for absolutely everything to be there.”

While the Anfield thriller lived up to its blockbuster billing, Klopp said the excitement was not enough for him to question his decision to leave Liverpool at the season’s end.

“These games are good games, great games, fantastic football games,” Klopp said. “I met my missus after the game and she was completely buzzing. So it must be good fun to watch it from the stands as well. So, that’s why I’m not sure if I really would miss something when I’m allowed to watch football games.

“But it was a good game.”

