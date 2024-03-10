MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Arteta praises Ramsdale’s courage after mistake

The England keeper has lost his starting spot to David Raya this season but, with Brentford loanee Raya ineligible, Ramsdale made his first appearance since January 7.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 09:30 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Mikel Arteta with Aaron Ramsdale.
FILE PHOTO: Mikel Arteta with Aaron Ramsdale. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mikel Arteta with Aaron Ramsdale. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale showed his powers of recovery after a massive error gifted Brentford an equaliser, twice keeping his side level before a late winner on Saturday put the pressure back on the Gunners’ title rivals.

The England keeper has lost his starting spot to David Raya this season but, with Brentford loanee Raya ineligible, Ramsdale made his first appearance since January 7.

An uneventful first half for Ramsdale turned into a nightmare on the stroke of halftime, as he took far too long on the ball inside his six-yard box and allowed Yoane Wissa to pounce.

The away fans tried to get under Ramsdale’s skin, repeatedly serenading him with an unfavourable comparison to Raya and greeting his every touch with sarcastic cheers.

But the England keeper produced two second-half saves to keep the game at 1-1 before Kai Havertz’s late header sent Arsenal top for the first time since Christmas Eve with a 2-1 win.

Ramsdale was all smiles after the final whistle as he was embraced by his teammates and Arteta, who described him as “a person with a huge personality and courage”.

ALSO READ | Havertz scores late winner as Arsenal beats Brentford 2-1 to go top of points table

Arteta praised Ramsdale’s response to his mistake.

“I’m not surprised because the whole team, the whole stadium, was behind him and he has that respect and that admiration,” he said.

“We really wanted to win for him in that moment and he really helped us to win.”

Brentford manager Thomas Frank also spoke to Ramsdale after the final whistle.

“I said I think he’s a very good keeper and I didn’t want him to be involved in that situation,” Frank said.

“I don’t think that was a mistake, I think that was very good pressure from Wissa.”

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

