MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: City wary of Rashford threat despite poor form, says Walker before Manchester derby

Rashford is struggling in front of goal for the record 20-time top-flight champions this season, having netted once in 12 matches. But Walker said his 25-year-old England teammate still poses a threat, regardless of his current form.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 13:02 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City captain Kyle Walker.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City captain Kyle Walker. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester City captain Kyle Walker. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Marcus Rashford remains a dangerous opponent despite the Manchester United forward’s underwhelming form this season, Manchester City captain Kyle Walker said ahead of Sunday’s Premier League derby.

Rashford is struggling in front of goal for the record 20-time top-flight champions this season, having netted once in 12 matches. But Walker said his 25-year-old England teammate still poses a threat, regardless of his current form.

Rashford had a stellar 2022-23 campaign, including 30 goals in all competitions, and went on to be named United’s player of the year.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Son scores again as Tottenham beats Crystal Palace 2-1 to extend lead

“I think Marcus has shown over the years that he’s the sort of player who can create problems for any side if they don’t match him,” Walker, City’s right back, told reporters before their trip to Old Trafford.

“He’s been important for both United and England since he was a teenager because of the threat he offers to any team he’s in.

“He’s got a lot of different qualities, and we know he can be dangerous at the weekend,” said Walker.

Reigning champions City are second in the standings, six points ahead of neighbours United in eighth.

City crushed United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium last season but lost the away game 2-1. They also beat Erik ten Hag’s side in the FA Cup final in June and later matched United’s 1999 achievement of the treble.

ALSO READ | La Liga: Girona beats Celta 1-0, goes top of points table

But Walker is now looking at the bigger picture.

“Last season is done, we lost at Old Trafford and went on to win the treble. Ultimately that’s what matters,” the 33-year-old Walker added.

“We want to win the game because of what it means and because, ultimately, it will help us in trying to win the Premier League again. We don’t need to think beyond that.

“We’ve had some great games against them in recent years and our focus is on giving the fans something to enjoy again on Sunday, he said. 

Related Topics

Marcus Rashford /

Manchester City /

Manchester United /

Premier League /

Kyle Walker /

Premier League 2023-24 /

FA Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 266/4 (37 overs); Santner gets Marsh; Maxwell joins Marnus
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: City wary of Rashford threat despite poor form, says Walker before Manchester derby
    Reuters
  3. Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: NED v BAN toss updates, playing XI, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. After a year in prison, Badakshi looks to make up for the lost time in return to cage
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Hundreds on ODI World Cup debut: Head joins Shafique, Conway, Ravindra in list of batters to record century on WC debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: City wary of Rashford threat despite poor form, says Walker before Manchester derby
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Son scores again as Tottenham beats Crystal Palace 2-1 to extend lead
    AP
  3. Everton’s Dyche keen to tune out noise of possible points deduction
    Reuters
  4. Arsenal could be without forward Jesus for weeks, says Arteta
    Reuters
  5. Manchester United is hard to beat and goals will come, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 266/4 (37 overs); Santner gets Marsh; Maxwell joins Marnus
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: City wary of Rashford threat despite poor form, says Walker before Manchester derby
    Reuters
  3. Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: NED v BAN toss updates, playing XI, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. After a year in prison, Badakshi looks to make up for the lost time in return to cage
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Hundreds on ODI World Cup debut: Head joins Shafique, Conway, Ravindra in list of batters to record century on WC debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment