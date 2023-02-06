Leeds United fires manager Jesse Marsch

Jesse Marsch has been sacked as the manager of Leeds United, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

In an official statement, the club said, “Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties.

#LUFC can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 6, 2023

“Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season.

Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club.”

The 49-year-old Marsch had replaced Marcelo Bielsa as the manager last year. The club did not name any interim manager.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

Leeds is on a winless run of seven games with the latest being a 0-1 defeat away at Nottingham Forest on Sunday and is 17th on the Premier League table with 18 points, ahead of relegation-facing Everton only on goal difference but with a game in hand.

Leeds last won a Premier League match in November last year - 4-3 against Bournemouth at home.

Leeds next faces Manchester United away at Old Trafford on Wednesday.