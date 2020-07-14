Football EPL EPL Rodgers: Champions League fate still in Leicester's hands The battle for the Champions League spots could be settled on the final day of the season when Leicester City hosts Manchester United. Reuters 14 July, 2020 20:50 IST Brendan Rodgers wants Leicester City to move on from the defeat to Bournemouth. - Getty Images Reuters 14 July, 2020 20:50 IST Manager Brendan Rodgers says Leicester City is in a first-class position in its pursuit of Champions League qualification, despite its shock Premier League defeat by Bournemouth at the weekend.Leicester suffered a 4-1 loss to relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Sunday but remained in the top four on goal difference after fifth-placed Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Southampton a day later.With three rounds of fixtures remaining, the battle for the Champions League spots could be settled on the final day of the season when Leicester hosts United at the King Power Stadium.“The destiny is always with us, if that's the case we're happy to accept the responsibility and pressure,” Rodgers told a news conference on Tuesday.“That's all you want and with Chelsea losing and Man United getting pegged back late on there'll be other results which will surprise as well. We have been up there for so long, we have fought to stay there and we are in a first-class position.“We've had a disappointing result so we have to move on from that. That's the type of mentality we have always had.”Leicester duo Ben Chilwell (foot) and midfielder James Maddison (hip) are a doubt for Thursday's league clash against Sheffield United, while centre back Caglar Soyuncu is suspended for the rest of the season after his red card at Bournemouth.“We're obviously still assessing Ben and James game-by-game so we'll leave it to the last moment to see how they go but (there are) questions marks,” Rodgers said.“Obviously we're without Caglar, which is a big blow for us. But we'll adjust and adapt and prepare a team to get a result on Thursday.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos