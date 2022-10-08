Premier League

Premier League: Bournemouth heaps more misery on Leicester with comeback win

The result leaves Leicester - which has lost all five of its away games - in the relegation zone in 19th after its seventh loss of the season while Bournemouth moved provisionally up to eighth.

Reuters
08 October, 2022 21:51 IST
Jack Stacey of AFC Bournemouth celebrates victory with Ryan Christie and Kieffer Moore following the Premier League match against Leicester City at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Jack Stacey of AFC Bournemouth celebrates victory with Ryan Christie and Kieffer Moore following the Premier League match against Leicester City at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth denied Leicester City its first points away from home in the Premier League this season after the promoted side came from behind to win 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester started the game well and took the lead inside 10 minutes when Harvey Barnes’ blocked shot pinballed in the box before it fell to Patson Daka, who swivelled expertly on the spot to score his third goal in four games.

Bournemouth has yet to lose since Gary O’Neil took interim charge but the home side lacked quality in the final third and failed to find a way around Leicester’s press in the first half. But it improved in the second, levelling in the 68th minute.

Just as it was staring at a fourth consecutive home game without scoring, Dominic Solanke made a run to find space in the box and though he had his shot blocked, Philip Billing was on hand to volley the ball into the back of the net.

The comeback was complete less than four minutes later when Leicester failed to deal with a cross and Solanke’s cushioned header found Ryan Christie, who beat Danny Ward as Leicester dropped points from a winning position yet again this year. 

