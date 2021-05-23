Leicester vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Premier League: Kane hopes to bag third EPL Golden Boot

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 2020-21 EPL clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfurls at the King Power Stadium.

LIVE COMMENTARY

LEICESTER CITY 0-0 TOTTENHAM

Stay tuned! LEI vs TOT is scheduled to begin at 8:30pm IST.

LINEUPS

Leicester - Starting XI (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu; Albrighton, Tielemans, Ndidi, Thomas; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Morgan, Perez, Amartey, Choudhury, Pereira, Mendy, Praet, Fuchs

Tottenham - Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Doherty, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Reguilon; Winks, Hojbjer; Bergwijn, Alli, Son; Kane

Subs: Hart, Bale, Lamela, Rodon, Dier, Moura, Vinicius, Scarlett, John

PREDICTED XI

Leicester: Schmeichel; Soyuncu, Castagne, Fofana, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

Tottenham: Lloris; Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Lo Celso; Bale, Dele, Son; Kane

RECENT FORM

Leicester: W-D-L-W-L

Tottenham: W-W-L-W-L

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Tottenham has won 57 matches against Leicester City, thus far. The Foxes, on the other hand, have emerged victorious on 37 occasions. The sides have played out 21 draws.

MATCH PREVIEW

Leicester City wants to build on its FA Cup victory and challenge for greater honours next season even though it lacks the financial muscle to compete with the Premier League's bigger clubs, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday.

Leicester is fifth in the standings - level on 66 points with Liverpool and one behind Chelsea - after dropping out of the top four for the first time this season following Tuesday's loss at the London club.

"We want to fight for trophies," Rodgers told a news conference.

"If we could become a sustainable club in European football, that shows we're successful. Commercially, we're 10th. For budget, we are eighth. It will be difficult to compete with clubs three or four times our budget but it doesn't stop us fighting. The lowest we will finish is sixth this season."

ALSO READ | Harry Kane rules out overseas move, wants Alan Shearer's Premier League goal record

Leicester goes into Sunday's fixture against Tottenham Hotspur behind fourth-placed Liverpool on goal difference and, barring a huge win over Spurs, it will miss out on reaching the Champions League for the first time since 2016 if Liverpool beats Crystal Palace.

Rodgers said although he was ecstatic at winning the FA Cup for the first time in the club's history, he would be disappointed if the team did not finish in the top four as it fights "two of Europe's biggest clubs" for the final two places.

"We would have no one (else) to blame. We take the responsibility ourselves, we'll fight to the end," he added.

"What we don't want is for the door to be open for us and us not to walk through it. So we need to get a victory and see where it takes us. Our concentration is on winning the game against a talented Spurs team. If we finish on 69 points and don't make it into the UEFA Champions League, we have been unfortunate."

Rodgers confirmed injured defender Jonny Evans would miss the clash with Spurs.

- Reuters