Premier League

Leicester’s Maddison out of Liverpool game with knee problem

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison will miss Friday’s Premier League game against Liverpool due to a knee injury and has seen a specialist about the issue, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Reuters
29 December, 2022 10:24 IST
29 December, 2022 10:24 IST
James Maddison.

James Maddison. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison will miss Friday’s Premier League game against Liverpool due to a knee injury and has seen a specialist about the issue, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison will miss Friday’s Premier League game against Liverpool due to a knee injury and has seen a specialist about the issue, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Maddison went off injured after scoring in Leicester’s 2-0 win at West Ham United before the World Cup and while he was part of England’s squad in Qatar he did not play.

“Maddison won’t be available for the game,” Rodgers told a news conference on Wednesday. “He was with (club doctor) Mark Waller getting some special advice in London so I’ll wait to hear from them later on.

Also Read
Liverpool confirms Cody Gakpo signing

“He hasn’t trained with the squad. He was clearly getting treatment out (in Qatar) and he and the medical team deemed him okay to train. He was available for games for England.

“He’s come back, looked to do some work, and felt a pain in a different part of his knee.”

Maddison had been in superb form for 13th-placed Leicester this season with seven goals and four assists in the league.

Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet will also miss the Liverpool game having suffered a knock early in Leicester’s 3-0 defeat by Newcastle United on Monday after replacing Maddison in the starting line-up.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us