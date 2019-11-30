Liverpool deserves to win Premier League, says goalkeeper Alisson

Star goalkeeper Alisson says Liverpool deserves to win the Premier League this season despite still having room for improvement.

The Reds are eight points clear of second-place Leicester City ahead of Saturday's home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Liverpool narrowly missed out on the title last term but a blistering start to the new campaign, in which it has won 12 of its first 13 league matches, has restored hope of a first top-flight triumph since 1990.

Alisson believes it would be nothing less than the European champion deserves.

A big performance in the last game of the season



Look back at a memorable game against today's opponents from 2018 pic.twitter.com/cbzuu9xr46 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 30, 2019

"My aims are to win everything we play for," the Brazil international told Sky Sports. "Every time we go on the pitch to play a cup game, a league game or a Champions League game, we will give everything to win.

"The desire of the people is important for us and we have the same desire to win the Premier League this season.

"It's something we try with our full heart, to win, because the people deserve it, the club deserve it and we deserve it also because of what we did last season and what we have done this season so far.

"But we need to keep going, keep playing to win every game and keep improving – that's an important thing – but we will try to win all the tournaments we play."

Jurgen Klopp will expect his team to deliver a more convincing margin of victory against Brighton following a run of late winners and close results.

Liverpool drew 1-1 against Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday and has not kept a clean sheet in any of its past 11 matches in all competitions.

"I think we are playing the way that is necessary to win," Alisson said.

"I think we can improve and this is a good sign because we are winning and we are not playing our best. We are playing as best as we can but some things we know we can do better, like the clean sheets.

"In the defensive way, sometimes with the ball we can prepare better for the situations, but our mentality is our strong point and we are winning the games because of our strong mentality."