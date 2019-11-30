Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre insists his situation is 'not important'

Lucien Favre insisted his circumstances at Borussia Dortmund were "not important" amid pressure on the coach.

Dortmund is winless in three matches in all competitions and sits sixth in the Bundesliga, five points adrift of Borussia Monchengladbach and Schalke.

Favre, who has been in charge since May last year, is under increasing pressure, but the 62-year-old played down his circumstances ahead of a trip to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

"I'm trying to concentrate only on the game in Berlin. My personal situation is not important," he told a news conference.

"This is part of the game and happens very fast when you don't get results. That's how it is and I accept it.

"But I will keep going and am confident in the team and in myself."

Dortmund suffered a 3-1 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday and is third in Group F, level on points with second-placed Inter.