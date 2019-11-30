Coutinho must be given time at Bayern, says Flick

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick called for patience with Philippe Coutinho, saying the attacker needed to be given more time.

Coutinho arrived at the Bundesliga giant on loan from Barcelona in August, but his impact has been questioned.

The Brazilian, 27, has scored three goals and provided five assists in 17 games for Bayern, which is fourth in the Bundesliga.

But Flick, who will remain as coach until at least the end of the year, said Coutinho deserved more chances.

"Sometimes I think it's good to give someone a little time," he told a news conference on Friday.

"[Coutinho] hasn't been here that long. He didn't have a full pre-season and came to us without much preparation. He went through a change of coach. That's why you just have to give him time.

"He's done well. He scored a goal in Dusseldorf and assisted another. In Belgrade, he assisted two goals.

"In the end, his assists add to his statistics and that's why I'm already satisfied with him."

Bayern hosts Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.