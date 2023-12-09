MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Salah nets 200th goal as Liverpool goes top with 2-1 win over 10-man Palace

Liverpool tops the standings with 37 points, one ahead of Arsenal, which faces Aston Villa later on Saturday.

Published : Dec 09, 2023 21:19 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, centre, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park, in London, England, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, centre, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park, in London, England, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, centre, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park, in London, England, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Mohamed Salah netted his 200th goal for Liverpool and Harvey Elliott scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 and go top of the Premier League table after a rip-roaring clash on Saturday.

Liverpool tops the standings with 37 points, one ahead of Arsenal, which faces Aston Villa later on Saturday, after a game that centred on the sending-off of Eagles forward Jordan Ayew for a second yellow card after an innocuous infringement in the 75th minute.

ALSO READ: La Liga 2023: Brave Girona can win La Liga, says Xavi ahead of Barca clash

Referee Andrew Madley was in the thick of things throughout the game, doling out eight yellow cards to the home side and denying them a penalty in the first half after being called to the sideline in a VAR review.

Palace eventually took the lead from a penalty in the 57th minute after another lengthy video review found that Jean-Philippe Mateta had been fouled by Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah, and Mateta stroked the ball home from the spot.

Liverpool hadn’t managed a single shot on target and was struggling to create chances until Ayew, who was first booked for not retreating from a free kick on the hour mark, was booked again and dismissed in the 75th minute after a harmless-looking challenge.

ALSO READ: Ten Hag says door still open to Sancho at Man Utd

Salah struck just over one minute later, netting his 150th Premier League goal to cancel out Mateta’s penalty with Liverpool’s first shot on target in the game.

Knowing a win would send it to the top of the league, Liverpool continued to pour forward, and its persistence paid off when substitute Elliott rattled in the winner in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to the delight of the travelling fans.

Related Topics

Mohamed Salah /

Liverpool /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League

