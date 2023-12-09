MagazineBuy Print

Ten Hag says door still open to Sancho at Man Utd

Sancho, who cost United £73 million ($92 million) when he moved from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, has been in exile since he was cast aside by Ten Hag in September.

Published : Dec 09, 2023 18:57 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Sancho has scored 12 goals in 82 appearances for United.
Sancho has scored 12 goals in 82 appearances for United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sancho has scored 12 goals in 82 appearances for United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Jadon Sancho “knows what he has to do” if the winger is to salvage his career under the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

Sancho, who cost United £73 million ($92 million) when he moved from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, has been in exile since he was cast aside by Ten Hag in September.

The England international was told to train on his own after posting on social media that he had been made a “scapegoat” by his manager.

A January move would appear to suit all parties, but United would face having to take a massive loss on any transfer fee and potentially subsidise Sancho’s reported £350,000-a-week wages.

However, Ten Hag said the door is still open to the 23-year-old if he is willing to toe the line set by the former Ajax boss.

“It is about a culture, and every player has to match certain standards, and it was about that,” said Ten Hag.

“What will happen there? He knows what he has to do. If he wants to return, it is up to him.”

Sancho has scored 12 goals in 82 appearances for United, but his absence has opened the door for Alejandro Garnacho to feature more regularly in recent months.

Garnacho was selected ahead of Marcus Rashford for Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea and set up the winning goal for Scott McTominay.

“There is big potential, and there is a lot to build on, but we are happy with his performance in this moment and happy with his contribution,” Ten Hag added.

“The foundation and basis is always the defending part of his game, but attacking-wise, he has the key actions - assists, counter-attacks and scoring goals, that is very important for an offensive player that you have the production.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

