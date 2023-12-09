Mumbai City FC appoints Petr Kratky as head coach

Czech-Australian coach Petr Kratky was appointed as the new head coach of Mumbai City FC, the club announced in a statement on Saturday.

Kratky continues his journey within the City Football Group as he arrives from sister club Melbourne City, where he served as assistant manager. He will stay with the Islanders till the end of the 2024/25 season.

“I am excited to embark on this new opportunity at Mumbai City FC. I hope to build on everything Mumbai City has achieved in recent years and to uphold our proud legacy of winning whilst playing attractive football,” Kratky said.

He will take charge from the side’s Indian Super League match against FC Goa on December 12.

Kratky enjoyed a 15-year playing career as a right back and represented some of the biggest Czech clubs including Mlada Boleslav and Slovan Liberec before finishing his career with Heidelberg United in Australia.