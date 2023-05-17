Premier League

Premier League: Liverpool confirms exit of Milner, Firmino among four first team stars

The four all played their part in Jurgen Klopp’s side as the Reds clinched the Premier League title after 30 years, racking up 99 points in the 2019-20 season.

Naby Keita, James Milner and Roberto Firmino were three of the Reds who played an important role as Liverpool with the Premier League and the Champions League.

Liverpool confirmed that four of its former first team stars, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, will be leaving the club this summer.

“The quartet will each embark on new chapters in their careers following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, having helped the Reds lift a host of the game’s biggest honours during their spells at Anfield,” the club said on its website.

Firmino was once one of the attacking trio of the Reds that comprised Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and the Brazilian. But he, with injuries playing their part, became excess to requirements at Anfield eventually.

The four all played their part in Klopp’s side winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019, before becoming the first Liverpool team to clinch the league title for 30 years as they racked up 99 points in 2019-20.

Two more trophies were added to the collection amid a tilt at a quadruple last term, with success in the Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup at Wembley.

Their time with the Reds also included two narrow second-placed finishes in the Premier League, two other Champions League final appearances and victory in the 2022 FA Community Shield, while Firmino and Milner were key figures as Liverpool reached the League Cup and Europa League finals during Klopp’s first season in charge.

Liverpool had struggled for momentum early on in the season but has been rejuvenated just on time as it looks to secure European football in its last two game in the Premier League, against Aston Villa and relegated Southampton.

