Liverpool confirms Minamino signing ahead of January transfer window

Liverpool has completed the signing of Red Bull Salzburg winger Takumi Minamino for a reported £7.25 million fee. The Japan international will link up with the Premier League leader when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Minamino, 24, passed a medical and finalised personal terms on Wednesday and will become the club's first mid-season arrival since Virgil van Dijk joined from Southampton two years ago.

Reports of the Reds' interest gathered pace after Minamino shone for Salzburg in a Champions League loss to Liverpool this month.

The Cerezo Osaka product scored at Anfield in its first Group E encounter in October and said he was thrilled to be moving to the European champion.

"It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I'm so excited that the moment has come true," Minamino told his new club's website.

"To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I think this is the top-class league in the world. I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.

"But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I'm really happy about it. I'm looking forward to it."