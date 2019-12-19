Football EPL EPL Liverpool confirms Minamino signing ahead of January transfer window Red Bull Salzburg's winger Takumi Minamino has agreed to join Premier League leader Liverpool from January 1, the club has announced. Dom Farrell 19 December, 2019 14:00 IST Takumi Minamino (R) in action against Liverpool during the Champions League group stages. - Getty Images Dom Farrell 19 December, 2019 14:00 IST Liverpool has completed the signing of Red Bull Salzburg winger Takumi Minamino for a reported £7.25 million fee. The Japan international will link up with the Premier League leader when the transfer window opens on January 1.Minamino, 24, passed a medical and finalised personal terms on Wednesday and will become the club's first mid-season arrival since Virgil van Dijk joined from Southampton two years ago.Reports of the Reds' interest gathered pace after Minamino shone for Salzburg in a Champions League loss to Liverpool this month.The Cerezo Osaka product scored at Anfield in its first Group E encounter in October and said he was thrilled to be moving to the European champion."It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I'm so excited that the moment has come true," Minamino told his new club's website."To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I think this is the top-class league in the world. I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League."But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I'm really happy about it. I'm looking forward to it." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos