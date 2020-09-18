EPL

Liverpool completes Thiago signing from Bayern Munich

Thiago Alcantara spent seven seasons with Bayern Munich and played in last season's Champions League final victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool 18 September, 2020 20:50 IST

Thiago Alcantara becomes Liverpool's second recruit in the close season   -  Reuters

Liverpool has signed Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on a long-term contract, the Premier League champion said on Friday.

British media reported the deal will cost Liverpool around £20 million ($25.92 million) with £5 million in add-ons.

Thiago, 29, spent seven seasons with Bayern and played in last season's Champions League final victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

“I think it's an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here,” Thiago told the club's website.

“When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can and when you win, you want to win more. I think this club describes what I am as well; I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible.”

