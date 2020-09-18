Football EPL EPL Liverpool completes Thiago signing from Bayern Munich Thiago Alcantara spent seven seasons with Bayern Munich and played in last season's Champions League final victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Reuters Liverpool 18 September, 2020 20:50 IST Thiago Alcantara becomes Liverpool's second recruit in the close season - Reuters Reuters Liverpool 18 September, 2020 20:50 IST Liverpool has signed Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on a long-term contract, the Premier League champion said on Friday.British media reported the deal will cost Liverpool around £20 million ($25.92 million) with £5 million in add-ons.Thiago, 29, spent seven seasons with Bayern and played in last season's Champions League final victory over Paris Saint-Germain.READ | Klopp: Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves “I think it's an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here,” Thiago told the club's website.“When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can and when you win, you want to win more. I think this club describes what I am as well; I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos