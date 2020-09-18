Football EPL EPL Klopp: Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Thiago will join an already bulging midfield alongside Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain among others. Reuters 18 September, 2020 19:27 IST Thiago Alcantara will leave Bayern Munich with a year left on his contract and is expected to sign a four-year deal with Liverpool. - Reuters Reuters 18 September, 2020 19:27 IST Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stressed that Thiago Alcantara's highly-anticipated arrival at Anfield does not mean the club will be forced to sell a player in the current transfer window.British media reported the Premier League champion has agreed a transfer fee worth £20 million ($25.91 million) plus £5 million in add-ons with Bayern for Thiago, who is expected to sign a four-year deal with Liverpool.READ | Liverpool reaches agreement to sign Thiago from Bayern, says Rummenigge Thiago bid farewell to Bayern in an open letter on Friday, with Klopp hinting that an announcement confirming the signing is imminent.“It's not official until it's announced. It looks quite promising,” Klopp told a news conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Chelsea. “It might be useful for fans to look at LFC channels over the day.”Thiago will join an already bulging Liverpool midfield alongside Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri and Marko Grujic.Wijnaldum has been linked with a move to Barcelona but Klopp is happy to retain all his players this season.“If (the Thiago deal) happens, there's no impact on anybody else's future in a negative way,” he said.Thiago will be Liverpool's second recruit in the close season, a stark contrast to Sunday's opponent Chelsea, which has spent more than £200 million on half a dozen new signings as Frank Lampard rebuilds his squad.Although Klopp recently said Liverpool was different from “clubs owned by countries and oligarchs”, he maintains he has no problems with how Lampard and Chelsea do their business.READ | Mourinho coy as Bale pursues return to Tottenham from Real Madrid “There is no rivalry. You make a story that I said something about the transfer business of Chelsea,” Klopp said.“What I said is that in the situation we're in, we cannot deal with the situation like other clubs - one of them was Chelsea. I respect a lot what he is doing.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos