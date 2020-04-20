Liverpool has great balance and can still improve, says Lovren

Dejan Lovren believes Liverpool can still get better as he talked up the balance of the Premier League leader's squad.

Jurgen Klopp's men were 25 points clear at the top when the Premier League season was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coming off last season's Champions League success, Liverpool is on track to add another trophy to its collection.

Lovren, 30, still believes Klopp's side can improve, praising the make-up of the squad.

"It's important to have a mix between really young players, the middle [age] players and the experienced players. I think we have it, this is the great balance," the Croatian defender told the club's website.

"We are used to playing big finals and the big games and we know how to manage it. Even when we are 1-0 down we know what to do. This is why it's important to have a balance in the team.

"If we keep the important players and the core of the team here for many years, we will only grow."

Despite earning 97 points in the Premier League last season, Liverpool fell one short of Manchester City.

But Lovren hailed Liverpool's desire as it moved on track for a first league title in 30 years by winning 27 of 29 Premier League games in 2019-20.

"It's a learning process. The core of the team is here, starting from the manager – he did a great job here from the beginning. He showed everyone that he has the abilities and the skills and he knows how to manage the team in bad moments and in good moments," he said.

"We didn't stop work, that's the main point – we stayed hungry. This is what he brought to us. We are always hungry and will stay hungry.

"Once you try a good meal, you want to try it again – you don't stop. This is what is pushing us. We want to show to everyone what we are capable of."