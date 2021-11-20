Premier League LIVE Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal: Thiago starts for the Reds, Aubamayeng-Lacazette duo start for the Gunners

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

This is Aneesh Dey bringing you pre-match buildup and live updates.

9' Arsenal players try to keep possession by attempting some snappy passes amongst each other but Liverpool's press is quite effective in breaking the Gunner's rhythm.

7' Saka with a darting run and then does a one-two with Lacazette at the edge of Liverpool's penalty-area. But the towering presence of Van Dijk prevents the young Englishman from dispatching his shot.

6' Liverpool has recovered from its opening minute jitters and looks the better team on the ball now. Arsenal having to work hard to snatch possession from the home team.

4' SHOT- Danger-man Salah tries to curl one in from the right flank but the clinical forward was way off target with his shot there.

2' Arsenal has started as the better team and has penned the Liverpool defence quite deep but Van Dijk sends a long ball to Mane to relieve the pressure.

1' KICK-OFF!!

AND WE ARE UNDERWAY!!!

10:45 PM- It will be a huge test for the high-flying Arsenal at Anfield today. What is the Gunners boss saying?

"We're going to have to be at our best to get a win here."



"We're going to have to be at our best to get a win here."

@M8Arteta

10:30 PM- Here's what happened when the two teams faced each other last season

Before today's game, take a look at the highlights from #LIVARS last season

10:15 PM- Stat Attack!!

Liverpool has won the last five of its home Premier League matches against Arsenal, netting at least three goals in every win.

Since Jurgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool, Arsenal has won just one of 11 Premier League matches against the Reds. (Draw-3, Loss-7)

Arsenal is now on the longest unbeaten run of any side in the Premier League (Played-8: Won-6. Draw-2)

Liverpool is unbeaten in nine Premier League home games (Won-5, Draw-4), having lost six in a row at home before this.

10:00 PM- OFFICIAL LINEUPS ARE OUT!!

Liverpool Playing XI: Alisson (GK), Alexander-Arnold, MAtip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, ane, Salah, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Henderson, Minamino, Phillips, Gordon, Beck, Morton, Bradley

Coach: Jurgen Klopp

Arsenal Playing XI: Ramsdale (GK), Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Sambi, Smith-Rowe, Saka, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Subs: Leno, Cedric, Holding, Tierney, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Odegaard, Pepe, Martinelli

Coach: Mikel Arteta

MATCH PREVIEW

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his players are fully aware of the challenge of playing at Liverpool with the London club looking to end a nine-year winless streak at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arsenal was bottom of the table in August after losing its first three league games but Arteta's side has jumped to fifth spot on 20 points after 11 matches, with an unbeaten run of eight games.

The London club, however, has not won a league game at Anfield since 2012, when Arteta was still playing for it.

"It is a test," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

ALSO READ | Liverpool's Klopp says he hates international breaks

"Anfield is a fascinating stadium to play football. You have to be at your best and raise your level to the maximum standards emotionally, physically, technically and tactically because if you don't you will get exposed."

"To go to Anfield is always a test. But again if you are able to do that as well, there are not that many grounds as good to feel that you are a proper footballer."

Arteta said his in-form side is keen to maintain its momentum by playing at the "highest level" against Liverpool, which is a spot above them in the table on 22 points.

"Jurgen (Klopp) and his staff have managed to bring the club to the best moments in their history and sustained it which is the hardest thing to do," Arteta said of its opponents.

ALSO READ | Liverpool midfielder Jones to remain sidelined with eye injury

"They have transformed the energy around the place, what they have created in the stadium is something special and they have been extremely successful."

Arteta said that Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be assessed before the match due to injury issues, while Sead Kolasinac (left ankle) and Granit Xhaka (right knee) are still recovering.

(Via Reuters)

