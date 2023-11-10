MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: ‘Stable’ Brentford coping well without Toney, says Klopp

Ivan Toney, Brentford’s top scorer in each of the last three seasons, is serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules and cannot return to action until Jan. 16.

Published : Nov 10, 2023 20:16 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Brentford’s Ivan Toney in the stands before the Premier League match against West Ham United at Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.
Brentford’s Ivan Toney in the stands before the Premier League match against West Ham United at Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Brentford’s Ivan Toney in the stands before the Premier League match against West Ham United at Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brentford is holding its own in the Premier League despite the absence of striker Ivan Toney and its well-organised team presents Liverpool a challenging test this weekend, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

Toney, Brentford’s top scorer in each of the last three seasons, is serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules and cannot return to action until Jan. 16.

However, manager Thomas Frank has guided Brentford to ninth in the standings and it travels to Anfield on Sunday on the back of a three-match winning run.

“Super-challenging to play Thomas Frank and Brentford, for different reasons. They do really well. I’m not sure they are 100 per cent happy with the season, but losing Ivan Toney – the player he was for them – really is brutal,” Klopp told reporters.

READ | Europa League 2023: Liverpool deserved to lose to Toulouse, says Klopp

“But they are stable in the table, that’s probably what Brentford want -- getting through this situation and then when he is coming back, using him again.

“It’s well organised, they had a few problems in the season, I would say, to get used to the game without Ivan. But when you look at the table they are in the middle with a tendency (of)going up.”

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister will miss the game as he serves a one-match suspension but Klopp said there was a possibility of Trent Alexander-Arnold playing in midfield.

Alexander-Arnold played there in the League Cup win over Bournemouth this month when the full back provided the game-winning assist.

“Yeah, (it is) a possibility, it depends on the situation, the opponent, on a lot of things. We know that he can play there,” Klopp said.

“For us, if we just put him there then we lose one of the best right backs in the world, so we should not forget that completely. Of course he is an option for that position.”

Wataru Endo is also an option and Klopp said the Japanese player would start more league games when he finds his rhythm.

“Wataru makes steps every day and that’s important. We had stories like this in the past.... Andy Robertson didn’t play for half a year, nobody can remember it anymore but it was like that,” Klopp said.

“Other players as well had their struggles in the beginning, that’s all fine. He didn’t even struggle, we played pretty good and he is super important for us.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Jurgen Klopp /

Liverpool /

Brentford /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Ivan Toney

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: ‘Stable’ Brentford coping well without Toney, says Klopp
    Reuters
  2. World Cup 2023: India trains earnestly ahead of Netherlands clash with eyes on big target
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023: Klaasen, van der Dussen at crease; SA 134/3 vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 10
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023 top wicket-takers after NZ vs SL: Madushanka continues on top; Coetzee jumps to third spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: ‘Stable’ Brentford coping well without Toney, says Klopp
    Reuters
  2. Ange Postecoglou winning hearts both on and off the pitch as he lights Tottenham’s trophy hopes up
    Karthik Mudaliar
  3. How Eddie Howe transformed Newcastle United into a Premier League force
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. Premier League: VAR controversies prompt calls for action
    AFP
  5. Premier League: Spurs’ Richarlison to return in ‘coming weeks’ after groin surgery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: ‘Stable’ Brentford coping well without Toney, says Klopp
    Reuters
  2. World Cup 2023: India trains earnestly ahead of Netherlands clash with eyes on big target
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023: Klaasen, van der Dussen at crease; SA 134/3 vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 10
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023 top wicket-takers after NZ vs SL: Madushanka continues on top; Coetzee jumps to third spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment