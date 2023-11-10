MagazineBuy Print

Europa League 2023: Liverpool deserved to lose, says Klopp

Liverpool, which beat the French side 5-1 at home last month, remains top of Group E with nine points from four matches, leading Toulouse by two points with two games to go.

Published : Nov 10, 2023 09:52 IST , Tolouse - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts during the UEFA Europa League match between Tolouse and Liverpool.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts during the UEFA Europa League match between Tolouse and Liverpool. | Photo Credit: STEPHANE MAHE/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts during the UEFA Europa League match between Tolouse and Liverpool. | Photo Credit: STEPHANE MAHE/ REUTERS

Liverpool was second best in virtually all the decisive moments against Toulouse on Thursday and fully deserved its 3-2 Europa League defeat, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

Liverpool, which beat the French side 5-1 at home last month, remains top of Group E with nine points from four matches, leading Toulouse by two points with two games to go.

ALSO READ: Europa League 2023: Liverpool loses 3-2 at Toulouse; Brighton beats Ajax

“It was well deserved to lose because they won pretty much all the decisive challenges, battles,” he told reporters.

“We have too many situations where we should have won the ball but we didn’t.”

It was the second disappointing result in a week for Liverpool after Sunday’s draw at Luton Town but Klopp said there had been no lack of intensity from his team.

“No, I am not concerned. In the end, we were intense - we threw everything in,” he added.

“But the problem is in a football game you have to make the decisive things in the right moment to do them right. We cannot concede the goals we conceded again.”

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was denied a late equaliser due to handball, a decision Klopp protested with the referee.

“I only saw the video back now and for me it’s not a handball,” Klopp said.

“The ball goes to the chest and then I don’t see a contact with the arm, to be honest. Maybe they had a different picture than I had.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

