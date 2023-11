Europa League 2023: Liverpool loses 3-2 at Toulouse; Brighton beats Ajax

Liverpool’s comeback fell short in a 3-2 loss at Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday but it was still a victorious day for striker Luis Díaz.

Díaz’s father was released hours before the match, 12 days after his kidnapping in northern Colombia by members of the guerrilla group National Liberation Army, or ELN.

ALSO READ: Spurs’ Richarlison to return in ‘coming weeks’ after groin surgery

Aron Dønnum scored in the first half and Thijs Dallinga doubled the advantage just before the hour mark for the hosts, who lost 5-1 at Anfield two weeks ago.

An own goal from Cristian Cásseres made it 2-1 in the 74th minute but Frank Magri quickly restored the two-goal lead.

Diogo Jota came on for Diaz in the 81st minute and scored eight minutes later. Liverpool thought its equalized in stoppage time but Jarell Quansah’s goal was disallowed by VAR.

The game was Jürgen Klopp’s 450th as manager for Liverpool.

“It was well deserved to lose because they won pretty much all the decisive challenges, battles,” Klopp said. “We have too many situations where we should have won the ball but we didn’t.”

Liverpool leads Group E with nine points from four games. Toulouse trails by two in second.

Leverkusen remained the last team with a perfect record after four games with a 1-0 victory at Qarabag in Group H. The Bundesliga leader reached the round of 16 after Victor Boniface scored the winner from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Brighton scored early in each half to beat Ajax in Amsterdam 2-0 for its second straight win after defeating the struggling Dutch powerhouse by the same score two weeks ago.

Forward Ansu Fati gave the Seagulls the lead against the run of play amid Ajax’s early dominance.

Brighton’s Simon Adingra celebrates with Brighton’s Ansu Fati after scoring his side’s second goal during the Europa League Group B match between Ajax and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Johan Cruyff Arena stadium in Amsterdam | Photo Credit: Patrick Post/ AP

Simon Adingra doubled it on a counter-attack to lift Brighton to second place in Group B with seven points. Marseille leads with eight after Chancel Mbemba and Ismaïla Sarr scored in a 2-0 win at AEK Athens, which remains on four points in third.

Slavia beat Roma 2-0 in Prague, handing José Mourinho’s team its first defeat. Václav Jurečka and Lukáš Masopust netted second-half goals for Slavia to tie Roma atop Group G with nine points each.

Borja Iglesias, Aitor Ruibal, Marc Roca and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli all scored for Real Betis in a 4-1 victory over Aris Limassol and keep the lead in Group C with nine points.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Viktoria Plzeň made it four wins from four with a 1-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb to reach the round of 16 from the top spot in Group C.

Last year’s runner-up Fiorentina beat Serbia’s Čukarički 1-0 to take a lead in Group F with eight points, leading Ferencvaros and Genk by two after the two drew 2-2 in Hungary.

PAOK was held at home 2-2 by Aberdeen to still top the standings in Group G with 10 points, with another title favorite Eintracht Frankfurt one point back after a 1-0 win at HJK Helsinki.

Diego Carlos and Ollie Watkins rallied Aston Villa past Alkmaar 2-1 to share the lead of Group E with Legia Warsaw.

ISRAELI TEAMS

Two Israeli clubs returned to action in UEFA competitions after being unable to play two weeks ago because of the country’s war with Hamas.

Villarreal rallied in the second half to defeat Maccabi Haifa 2-1 in a Europa League game played in Cyprus.

The teams could not play in Spain on October 26 and that game has been rescheduled for December 6.

Maccabi Tel Aviv defeated Zorya Luhansk of Ukraine 3-1 in a Europa Conference League game staged in the Polish city if Lublin between two teams displaced by war.

Ukrainian teams have played international games in other countries since the Russian military invasion started in February 2022.